Young couple’s Bollywood style proposal in Paris goes viral: Watch

A young, gorgeous Indian couple’s typical Bollywood style marriage proposal has won hearts of netizens while the post has earned huge likes. Posted by wowfactoryparis to Instagram merely two days before, the adorable video clip has been viewed by a lot of people.

The video was captioned, “A gorgeous couple, a beautiful love story and a marriage proposal like in the movies. A Bollywood proposal!”

In the clip we can see that a young man in a black suit goes on dancing to a beautiful romantic Bollywood number while his girlfriend smiles and blushes in reaction to his action in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Even she performs some steps. The girl looked stunning in a red thigh slit gown.

Now, the young man kneels down with a diamond ring in his hand and utters the magical word to propose the girl. As the girl nods to the proposal, the next thing is the two love birds locked their leaps with a romantic kiss.

The whole affair went on in front of a beautiful setup at the Eiffel Tower and Seine River. The words ‘MARRY ME’ were placed on the ground with rose petals and candles.

Many people came up with adorable comments for the video. A user wrote, “I’ve seen many proposals but this one is so Natural and easy going.”

Watch the video here: