Young couple romancing in Mumbai metro, watch viral video

Mumbai metro or the local train is always in the news for different reasons. Now it has made it to the headlines following a couple and their viral video.

In a 48-second long video, it can be seen that several people are traveling in one of the metro trains. However, a young couple was engaged in romance while several commuters are watching them.

The girl can be seen sitting on the lap of a young man and is using a mobile phone. But the boy is continuously kissing the girl’s neck.

As per the caption of the video, which has been shared by a Twitter user named Viral Baba, the public romance of the couple was captured in the local train which was going between Santacruz and Lower Parel.

The young couple romancing in the Mumbai metro video has now gone viral on different social media platforms. While some Twitter users have given amusing comments, some have demanded action against the couple.

“Shaadi karado inki ..baad Mai ek dusare ka muh jaldi nahi dekhenge,” one user write while another said, “It’s better because they are doing romance or etc … With clothes someone is doing without clothes.”

“Railway/Mumbai Police should take some strict action against such characters,” commented another Twitter user.

Watch the video of couple romancing in Mumbai metro: