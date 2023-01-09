Young boy makes perfect throws, but Internet is confused; Know why

Ever been tricked by a photo or video? Well, you surely will after watching this little boy making perfect goals with rocks and a plastic bottle fill with water. A hilarious clip featuring a young boy is doing rounds on the Internet, and is sure to leave you giggling.

In the now-viral clip, a young boy can be seen throwing stones towards a cut-up water bottle. After the boy successfully lands a few stones inside the container, the camera zooms out and another boy sitting close to the container can be seen dropping the stones.

It is commendable how the cameraman captures the scene from such an angle that it tricks the viewers at first.

Shared on Twitter by account name, Tansu Yegen, the caption in the video reads, “Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent.”

Watch Video Here:

Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent pic.twitter.com/Lv9ivtMeOg — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 1, 2023

So far, the video has garnered more than 7.2 million views and tons of comments. One user wrote, “This young man has practiced this for a very long time and he is now a pro” and another person said, “I remember when I was a young boy, back in 1987, my grandfather sat me down and said “Alan you can’t believe everything you see on TicTok” and that’s really stuck with me.”

Here’s how others reacted:

I hate you shot

While I eat pic.twitter.com/nRKmilvL4w — राष्ट्रवादी योद्धा FOLLOW BACK (@19Covid00) January 1, 2023

Those two will go far in life — Snö Boll (@bollarbast) January 1, 2023