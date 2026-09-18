“You Ignored Our Complaints”: Protesters put puppies on civic official’s desk

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Residents in Niphad, Maharashtra, had been complaining about stray dogs.

But when protesters decided to make their point, they took the complaint quite literally — and brought the dogs to the municipal office.

Yuva Sena district chief Vikram Randhave and his supporters entered the Niphad Nagar Panchayat office and released two puppies onto the desk of chief officer Dheeraj Bhamre.

A video of the incident has since circulated online.

The protesters said they had repeatedly raised concerns about stray dogs in the area and alleged that authorities had failed to take adequate action.

They claimed the growing number of dogs was causing problems for children, senior citizens, and motorists, and that dog-bite incidents had also been reported.

The protestors also placed a garland made of currency notes on the official’s desk, apparently to highlight what they described as administrative inaction.

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Bhamre told the protesters that the civic body had already begun the process of finding an agency for dog sterilisation and was working towards a larger shelter.

Officials said previous efforts included sterilising 73 dogs, and a new tender was issued after the earlier contract ended.

The unusual demonstration, however, also created a second controversy.

Police registered a case against Randhave and others over alleged obstruction of a public servant, while provisions concerning animal cruelty were also invoked in connection with how the puppies were handled.

No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

The incident has now turned a local civic complaint into a viral moment — with the stray-dog problem quite literally landing on the official’s desk.

Watch the video here: