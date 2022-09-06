You can’t miss this ‘Aunty Ka Dance’ viral video challenging the law of gravity; Watch

From the traditional dance form to the modern dance form, you might have come across several dance forms till now. Some of them are very beautiful and interesting while others are quite funny and hilarious. One such dance is now going viral on the internet.

The interesting and funny video went viral after it was shared on the Instagram page of videonation.teb. In the video, posted two days ago, it can be seen that three women were dancing during a program. They were surrounded by a group of people who can be heard encouraging and clapping for the women.

The three women are seen dancing in a very fun way. Their expressions and super-fast dance steps to the beat of the dhol have become a sensation on social media.

The reason why the aunties’ video is doing the rounds on the social media platform is perhaps their dance moves are challenging gravity. Some of them are asking only one question, where has the gravity gone? Some of them even are calling the women’s dance as it is zero gravity dance.

