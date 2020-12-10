You Cannot Miss This Beautiful Lady’s Bharatanatyam Dance Video; Watch For Yourself

A video of Bharatanatyam Dance by Rukmini Vijayakumar has now become a topic of discussion which is immensely going viral on different social media platforms and you will definitely be mesmerized with her dance form.

After watching the 48-second long video of Rukmini Vijayakumar, you will also be praising her highly for her beautiful style and dance moves which is simply spectacular.

In the video, it can be seen that Rukmini is standing outside the house and dancing. Users were surprised by the way she performed dance moves.

This video was shared on December 7, so far the video has received over a million views on Twitter, more than 12 thousand likes, and more than a thousand comments.

See Video:

Her saree ,her hairstyle nd those moves 😍 pic.twitter.com/xCZ4bp2NwA — vaidehi singh (@vaidehi_sing) December 7, 2020

Let us tell you that Rukmini Vijaykumar is a Bharatanatyam dancer as well as an actor. She has worked in several Tamil films.

Rukmini Vijaykumar is very active on Instagram and has more than 3 lakh followers on Instagram. She learned Bharatanatyam at the age of 8 years and now teaches Bharatanatyam to others.