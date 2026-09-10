“You Call India Backward?” Amsterdam woman has one very simple reply

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What would make people realize India isn’t that ‘backward’ anymore as some like to think?

For Ivana a Dutch woman residing in India for the past few years, it was a much easier prospect that online flower order being delivered in 10 minutes.

An Ivana, in a viral video directly told the people who keep call India backward asking why is no one interested in the fast developments and conveniences readily available across India.

Giving an example of a daily convenience she emphasized on the developments in India where we have apps for ordering everything right from speedy deliveries to doctor availabilities.

It wasn’t that India does not have problems but simply that by focusing on the negativity it will give a rather poor view of the nation that has actually come far since where it began.

The video went viral very quickly, but it was especially notable because of who the comment came from – who was not a native Indian, but a native Amsterdammer living in India.

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The response from viewers online has, overall been overwhelmingly positive, users are thanking her for speaking up about stereotyping.

It has also been mentioned how India’s infrastructure of internet access has flourished in recent times and many tasks have become convenient to carry out in everyday life.

Overall, the video has created quite a discussion about Indian Stereotypes as seen by foreigners, as these stereotypes sometimes only present one side to what may very well be multifaceted stories and often the country defending that stereotype is not one that it originated in.

Watch the video here:

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