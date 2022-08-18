“You are a Bomber” text, delays Mangalore-Mumbai flight by 6 hours

A playful text message between two people caused panic in the airport and delayed a Mangaluru-Mumbai Indigo flight by six hours. The text message containing the word “bomber” caused utter chaos and caused a delay of 6 hours in the departure of the flight.

Bajpe Police has registered a complaint against the two passengers in question.

Commissioner of Police, N Shashi Kumar said that a case has been taken up under IPC 505 (1)(b) and (c) based on a complaint lodged by Indigo Airlines manager, KP Bopanna.

According to the complaint registered, Simran Shetty, seated on 14B happened to see the text message of her co-passenger Dipayan Manji, who was seated on 13A. She was startled when she read the message “you’re the bomber”, and immediately alerted the air hostesses, who notified the pilots. The pilot then informed the ATC and the flight was stopped from taking off, the complaint stated.

“I immediately alerted the CISF personnel. Personnel from CISF, BDDS, Indigo Security and technical staff took the flight to the Isolation Bay and passengers were deplaned”, Bopanna said in his complaint.

Dipayan had received the text from his friend Simran Tom who was waiting at the same airport to board a flight to Bengaluru. They have clarified that it was nothing more than a joke between two friends.

Both the people involved were questioned thoroughly for several hours and missed their flights.

Both of them were detained at the airport for several hours and were handed over to the local police later during the day. Both of them hail from Ghaziabad and had arrived in Manipal two days prior.