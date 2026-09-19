Write “Jai Mata Di” every day, get a free iphone? Punjab businessman announces ‘iphone langar’

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What if someone told you that writing “Jai Mata Di” every day could put you in the running for a free iPhone?

That is the unusual idea behind an “iPhone Langar” announced by Amritsar-based businessman and social media personality Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as Raja D King.

Trehan has announced that selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali will receive iPhones in a live giveaway scheduled for September 22.

The first group is expected to include around 1,000 participants, with 10 iPhones to be distributed in the initial event.

But there is a catch.

Participants must be part of a WhatsApp group and write “Jai Mata Di” once every day until the distribution.

Trehan said those who forget can make up for it by writing the phrase twice the following day. The winners will then be selected publicly.

And these aren’t older models. Trehan said the giveaway will start with iPhone 17 models and above, ruling out the iPhone 16.

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He claimed to have already ordered 100 iPhone 17s and discussed plans involving as many as 1,000 phones.

The unusual giveaway comes after Trehan previously organised a “Petrol Langar”, promising free fuel coupons.

That event attracted a large crowd and had to be postponed after crowd-management issues at a Chandigarh petrol pump.

Trehan has said the iPhone initiative could eventually expand to more cities.

So, while traditional langar usually means a free meal, this one has certainly given the word a very 21st-century twist — with smartphones replacing food.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Rakesh Trehan alias Raja D King, who had announced an ‘iPhone Langar,’ says, “I receive a lot of messages…. September 22nd has been decided as the date, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM in this room, in front of the entire media; the iPhones will be brought… pic.twitter.com/JTBvnFQUDI — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026