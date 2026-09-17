World’s tallest building Burj Khalifa lights up for PM Modi’s 76th birthday, watch

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A special show was held on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and highlighting India-UAE relations.

As it can be seen in the video, the world’s tallest building was lit up in a special display for PM Modi’s birthday, showcasing a special tribute to India-UAE ties in Dubai.

The display drew the spotlight on the India-UAE relationship as the two countries maintain close ties across various key sectors.

It has also coincided with the special day on which relations between the two countries have grown stronger across areas such as trade, investment, energy, technology, and security.

The Burj Khalifa has been previously displayed on special events and occasions connected with India.

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A birthday tribute to India once again was put on display on Dubai’s iconic high-rise, turning into a visual representation of the close connection between both the countries.

Watch the video here:

A Global Icon Honored at the World’s Tallest Icon 🇮🇳🇦🇪 In a dazzling display of respect, friendship and strong diplomatic ties, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up the UAE skyline to honor Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his 75th Birthday. The world’s… pic.twitter.com/atweodr33B — Dr. Bu Abdullah (@Dr_BuAbdullah) September 16, 2026