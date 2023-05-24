World’s oldest dog, Bobi celebrates 31st birthday

The world’s oldest dog, Bobi, recently celebrated his 31st birthday. The farm dog in Portugal has been awarded the title of oldest living dog ever by Guinness World Records.

Bobi turned 31 on May 11, 2023, and its owner said that they celebrated the occasion with a special party.

The purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo was born on May 11, 1992, and lives in the Leira district of Portugal with its owner, Leonel Costa. The pet owner also shared some details about the birthday bash.

Bobi’s family planned a Saturday birthday party at their home in Conqueiros, a rural village in southern Portugal. His owner told that the celebration was ‘very traditional.’ More than 100 people attended the Portuguese party.

Local meats and fish were served to 100 guests, with extra for Bobi, who only eats human food. A dance troupe also performed, with Bobi participating in one of their routines.

Mr. Costa said he has owned several old dogs in the past, including Bobi’s mother, Gira. She lived to the age of 18. However, he never imagined that any of his dogs would reach their thirties. One of the biggest contributing factors to Bobi’s long life is the ‘calm, peaceful environment’ in which he lives, said Costa.

“Bobi lived freely throughout his life, he roamed the forest surroundings around the Costa house and never been chained or leased. He has been a very sociable dog and was never alone because he grew up surrounded by many other animals,” said Costa.

Now that Bobi is 31 years old, he finds it difficult to walk, so he hangs out at home in his yard. He often bumps into things when he walks because his eyesight has gotten worse. Just like other human beings, the canine also sleeps a lot. “Shortly after eating, he lies down in bed, his owner said.

Bobi’s life has become hectic since he was awarded his Guinness World Record title in February. Mr. Costa said, “We’ve had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take pictures with Bobi.”

He added, “They’ve come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan.”

The 31-year-old pup was in good health and recently received a check-up from a veterinarian.