World War 3 might take place at anytime, Baba Vanga’s prediction can’t be ignored

Baba Vanga, the Bulgarian oracle whose mysterious predictions are still sending shockwaves today. Even as she faced extreme tragedy and hardships in her life, her prophecies catapulted her to international fame. People around the world are still captivated by her prophecies, including that of the Chernobyl disaster and that of Barack Obama’s presidency.

One of the most disturbing prophecies by Vanga is the global war, which she believed would be initiated by the fall of Syria. She said, “As soon as Syria falls, expect a great war between the West and the East. In the spring of 2025, a new war in the East would start, and the Earth would face a Third World War”. This caused big waves around the world, including the current situation in Syria.

The prophecies of Vanga for the year 2025 are scary as well. She described a war that would “derange” Europe and give the whole continent a bad chance of plague. Moreover, Vanga prophesied that human beings would not be totally exterminated until 5079, though the apocalypse would start in 2025.

Baba Vanga’s prophecies have an 85% success rate. Some of her predictions were about the Kursk nuclear submarine disaster, 9/11 attacks, and even Vladimir Putin’s triumph. Even though skeptics dismiss these prophecies as coincidences, the match-up with recent events is just mind-boggling.

With the world today at the brink of uncertainty, prophecies from Baba Vanga remind it of how fragile global peace is. Regardless of people’s belief in her forecasts, Vanga’s history remains a mystery that unsettles and attracts many people on earth.