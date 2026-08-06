World record at 97? Watch the oldest female wingwalker Betty Bromage

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97-year-old Betty Bromage achieved the impossible, defying age expectations of all kind to again make the record books, flying standing on the wing of an aircraft and becoming the oldest female wingwalker.

From Cheltenham, in the UK, the former nurse has previously secured the Guinness World Record for the oldest female wing-walker on a moving aircraft – a title she now holds at the ripe young age of 97 years of age.

While her score marks another impressive achievement, arguably more remarkable still, is the fact that only a year prior, she had suffered a stroke.

Taking up this new challenge, she not only broke the record but serves as evidence that life’s greatest adventures can’t wait and certainly don’t come with a sell by date.

She shows us that, as life may get a little slower as we age, adventure, once enjoyed can bring new leases of life at any age.

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So much so, it turns out that this latest achievement has inspired even further and she’s already beginning planning her 100th birthday; a spectacular new challenge yet to be revealed.

For Betty, as well as life, age is but a number.

Watch the video here:

97 years old. A stroke survivor. Still breaking world records. ❤️✈️

Betty Bromage proves that courage, determination, and a love for life don’t have an age limit. What an incredible inspiration—and all while raising money for the hospital that helped her recover. 👏#Inspiration… pic.twitter.com/H0FMRjuhQw — SoofsLab (@StaySoof) August 5, 2026

Also read: Watch: The Internet Is Amused By Astronaut’s Peaceful Yin Yoga Session In Space