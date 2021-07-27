Work from Wedding: Groom works on laptop at Mandap; Watch bride’s reaction in this Viral Video

You may have heard the term ‘work from home’ many times during this Covid-19 pandemic times but have you ever heard of Work from Wedding and that too from the groom.

Well, then you should watch this wedding video which is currently going viral on different social media platforms.

In this viral video, the groom was seen working on his laptop while sitting at the Mandap during his wedding.

While the workaholic groom works on his laptop, everyone else including the pandit, guests and others were seen waiting for him to finish his work.

After that the camera turns towards the bride, who is sitting on a sofa in front of the mandap as she waits, was seen laughing at the scene unfolding before her.

According to photographer Jay-Raj Vijaysingh Deshmukh, who shared the video on Instagram earlier this month, this video was shot during a Marathi wedding.

The photographer shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption “Busy Groom, laughing bride. That’s what we noticed in this wedding.”

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay-Raj Vijaysingh Deshmukh © (@jayraj_photo_phactory)



The video also features some word phrases that reads, “Work from home nah… its work from Wedding. See the bride’s reaction.”

The Instagram Reels video has gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform with over 1.6 million views and hundreds of amused comments.