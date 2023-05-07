Women’s savage reply to online scammers goes viral, leaves Internet cracked

If you own a smartphone, you must be well aware of scam calls and messages that fraudsters often make to cheat people of their money. They bring weird schemes which sound too good to be true, yet some people fall into their trap. A Twitter user recently shared a post on how someone tried duping her using the online messaging platform, WhatsApp, and it garnered a lot of attention. What has left people cracked is her witty replies to the scammer and her way of handling the situation.

Udita Pal, the co-founder of a neo-banking solution, shared a series of screenshots to show her communication with a scammer on WhatsApp. As per the chats, the fraudster called ‘₹50 scam’ offered a fake job opportunity to Udita. Reportedly, the tricksters also use Facebook and LinkedIn to connect to people in need of jobs.

The scammers ask people to like and subscribe to YouTube videos to get paid. In order to gain the trust of the victims, they sometimes also pay a small amount. However, they would then show some issues regarding money transfers have occurred hence, the recipient needs to download an app for hassle-free transfer of the money. In reality, scammers use the app to get the victims’ personal information and dupe them out of their money.

Here’s the conversation between Udita and the scammer:

Shared on May 5, the post has amassed more than one lakh views. People had various reactions to the post, but most of them had a good laugh.

One user asked, “How does this scam work? Free YouTube views & engagement?” and another comment read, “I m flooded with these texts, kya chal raha hai?”

“The part where you’re like, “Sir come back, I’ll like the video,” a third person wrote and a fourth commented, “Didn’t expect that you would be blocked by the scammer haha.”

Some people also shared their experience with such fraudster:

