Women passengers slap, punch & pull each other’s hair for a seat inside Mumbai metro train

A shocking video showing a group of women passengers fighting for a seat inside a Mumbai metro train has surfaced on the internet.

According to media reports, a heated argument ensued between a woman and mother-daughter over occupying a seat while journeying on the train. However, it took an ugly turn after they started to attack each other.

A clip of the incident has now gone viral on different social media platforms after it was shared on the Instagram page of sharifasayed7. “Mumbai local train mein seat ko lekar do mahila yatriyon mein hui marpit. Maa beti ne milkar mara ek ladki ko,” is the caption of the video.

In the viral video, it can be seen that three women punching, slapping and pulling each other’s hair for a seat. Some co-passengers are also seen trying to intervene and pacify the trio but in vain.

It is to be noted here that Mumbai police arrested a 27-year-old woman for beating up a co-passenger and a woman constable who tried to intervene and manage the fight on Thane-Panvel train on October 5.