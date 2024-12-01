Woman’s sizzling dance to Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Chuttamalle’ sets internet ablaze, WATCH

A scorching dance performance to Janhvi Kapoor’s chart-topper song “Chuttamalle” from Devara: Part 1 that’s sweeping through social media. The electrifying video was shared by Instagram users Shazeb Sheikh and Prarthana Sangtani that showcases the dynamic duo performing in perfect harmony with each other to the energetic track.

A smoldering chemistry and effortless synchronization have captivated viewers, with expressions and movements so smooth they perfectly swing in rhythm with the song. The woman, looking ravishing in a breathtaking blue saree, appears confident and sensuous; the performance reaches new peaks through such a portrayal.

The video has so far garnered over 80,000 likes and several comments flooding the post with accolades as the duo was appreciated for their “steamy” performance that raised temperatures on the internet.

Song “Chuttamalle” from the movie Devara: Part 1 starring Janhvi Kapoor and NT Rama Rao Jr has gained a lot of sensation after its release in September. The dance challenge was raging in social media, and the latest video is all about proof that its popularity is nowhere in sight to decrease, rather it’s increasing daily with new videos.

Taking you back to the comment section, a user commented, “The dance master is perfect in his moves.”

Another user wrote, ““They DIDN’T JUST EAT, they DEVOURED!”

A third user commented, ““I never imagined such grace on this trend, but you both nailed it.”

WATCH the viral video here: