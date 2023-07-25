Woman’s mesmerizing underwater Barbie dance takes the Internet by storm, watch

The internet is abuzz with excitement over a jaw-dropping underwater dance performance that has captured the hearts of social media users. Following the recent release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in theaters on July 21, movie enthusiasts were eagerly looking forward to watching these blockbuster films. Amid the hype surrounding the Barbie movie, a new trend called the ‘Barbenheimer frenzy’ emerged, with fans celebrating the iconic character in creative ways.

Joining the viral Barbie bandwagon, Kristina Makushenko, a well-known underwater performer, wowed audiences with her captivating dance routine. In a recent Instagram video, Kristina showcased her talent by gracefully dancing underwater while wearing heels and a striking pink bodysuit. Her mesmerizing performance was set to the popular song “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, featured in the Barbie film. The video has gain nearly 1 lakh 40 thousand views.

Kristina’s incredible dance video received an outpouring of praise and admiration from internet users. Many were astonished by her skill and creativity, expressing awe at her ability to perform underwater. Some even playfully questioned the laws of physics, highlighting the jaw-dropping nature of her performance.

As her video continues to gain momentum, Kristina’s fanbase is growing rapidly. Numerous users expressed their fascination with her talent and shared their excitement about discovering her captivating content.