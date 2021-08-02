Woman’s foot slips while boarding train, watch what happens next

Telangana: It is truly said that nothing can shake those who are secure in God’s hand. This famous saying became true for a woman in Secunderabad station of Telangana.

In a 26-second long video, which has become viral on different social medial platforms, the woman can be seen nearly escaping death even after almost falling in the narrow gap between the train and the platform. She accidentally slept while she was trying to catch a moving train.

Fortunately, an RPF constable present on the platform rushed to pull her out in time and brought her to safety. If not for his super-fast response the woman could have ended up dead a moment later.

Watch the video here (Credit: ANI)