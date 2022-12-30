Woman who underwent heart transplant bids goodbye to the old one by burying it

Recently, a 25 year old woman named Jessica Manning had to undergo a heart transplant surgery in New Zealand as she had several heart defects from birth.

As per reports, Ms Manning had to undergo five open heart surgeries as she was born with half a heart for which she had various heart problems including leaky valves. In an instant, the doctors had to carry out a 20-hour double heart and liver transplant. Soon after the surgery, Ms Manning decided to donate her natural heart for a research but the scientists gave her the organ back. The heart is preserved in a fluid vacuum-sealed bag.

However, the woman had a unique idea for bidding farewell to her damaged heart. She decided to bury it and place a tree on top of it where she will purchase a new home and would bid the organ farewell. As soon as she decided, she chose to share this idea on her social media handle. Soon after the post, netizens slammed her for this concept but she decided to disregard them.

Currently, Ms. Manning endured everything and is now living with her new heart and also intends to dedicate the tree of her buried heart to her donor.