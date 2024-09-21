Woman washes cobra, user comments – she’s going to cook that snake for dinner, watch

By Himanshu
Woman washes cobra
Photo: Instagram

A woman was seen giving bath to a cobra snake in a recent video. The video has gone viral after being posted to social media. Some users have quipped perhaps the woman is giving a wash to the snake so that she can have it in her dinner.

As we can see in the video a saree laden woman is washing the cobra snake in a pot full of clean water. Bothered by this unusual bathe the cobra is trying to slither here and there but the woman is holding it again and giving it a wash.

User si_kirtan shared the video to Instagram on July 27 and so far it has earned more than 196,116 likes. Besides, the post has earned a few really hilarious comments.

Is she bathing the snake? – asked an user in the comment box.

She’s going to cook that snake for dinner, commented another.

who else is having chills down the spine to see this? – another comment to the post reads.

I am leaving India after watching this, a fourth user wrote.

Ooop what a brave women, another comment reads.

Purely mad, opined another user.

Ban this channel, it hurts, suggested a user.

Dinner time I guess, another writer wrote.

Who bathes their snake? Why do they mess with these deadly reptiles? Please continue big fan of natural selection, a user commented.

Those hens wants to eat it too, another comment reads.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @si_kirtan

