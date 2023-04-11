Woman walking on water of Narmada River, watch viral video

Video of a white sari-clad elderly woman walking on the water of the Narmada River has broken the incident with several people calling her form of Maa Narmada.

The viral video was filmed from the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. In the video, it can be seen walking on the water of the river. Surprised by her action, hundreds of people flocked to the riverbank and were very eager to catch a glimpse of her thinking that she has some special powers.

As news spread, police reached that spot and in course of the investigation identified the woman as Jyoti Raghuvanshi, who also denied having any supernatural powers.

While narrating the reason why she had entered the river, Raghuvanshi said that she was on a journey to circumambulate (Parikrama) the Narmada River as an act of devotion and walked along the banks of the river when the water level was low.

Raghuvanshi repeatedly dined of having any ‘Siddhi’ (spiritual attainment) and special powers, but the crowd was determined to thrust divinity on her. Later, cops had to form a human chain to take Jyoti back to her family and end the frenzy.

Watch the viral video of the woman walking on water of the Narmada River: