Woman tries to fool elephant, gets the response, watch viral video

In a recent video, a woman was seen trying to fool a giant elephant. Yet, the intelligent animal could guess the motive of the woman and presented a heavy response. The video has gone viral on the internet.

IFS Susanta Nanda, who is well known for his precious and entertaining videos on animals and birds took to Twitter and shared the video on April 27. And within this couple of days the video has already garnered a huge 346.1k views along with 499 retweets, 104 quotes, 3018 likes and 118 bookmarks.

He captioned the video as follows: “You can’t fool an elephant even though he is tamed. They are one of the most intelligent animals to be in captivity.”

We can see in the video that the woman is trying to entice the tusker by holding a bunch of banana in a hand a single piece of banana in the other hand. She is trying to lure the elephant by showing the single banana. The elephant then came forward a few steps and soon came to know that the small creature is trying to fool this giant animal. The elephant then flung her.

Watch the video here:

You can’t fool an elephant even though he is tamed. They are one of the most intelligent animals to be in captivity. pic.twitter.com/rQXS6KYskN — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 27, 2023