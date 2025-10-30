Woman smashes train window as she cries ‘Mera purse chahiye’ while a toddler sits beside her

In a spine-chilling video going viral on the Internet, a woman can be seen violently smashing the window of an AC coach of the Indore-Delhi train.

The woman allegedly shouts “Mera Purse Chahiye” after her purse was stolen during the journey. She can be seen with a toddler sitting beside her.

The woman repeatedly smashes the glass window of the train wherein the glass shatters and the floor is covered with the shards.

According to reports, the woman first approached the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for her stolen purse. They ignored her pleas. Distressed over her stolen purse, she smashed the window of the train.

Despite bruising herself several times, she kept on smashing the train window. She also ignored the toddler who sat beside her.

The railway authorities are yet to issue any statement.

