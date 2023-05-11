Woman shows killer dance moves on Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song, leaves netizens speechless

Advertisement

Dance videos have taken over the Internet as the list keeps increasing with a number of viral clips featuring people attempting to nail the hook steps of the trending songs. Now, a video of a woman dancing to the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai is going garnering a lot of attention online and people can’t stop applauding.

Sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, the song is from the 1993 action drama film Khal Nayak. Musical duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the song while Anand Bakshi penned its lyrics.

Shared on Instagram by user Kanika Gopal, the caption on the post read, “These 4 years were unbearable but this place (stage) helped me get through it. It made me what I am today.”

Gopal identifies herself as an engineer, dancer, and artist in her Instagram bio. Her recent dance video features her dancing gracefully to the iconic Bollywood song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai while dressed in a beautiful red saree. The audience can be heard breaking into loud cheers and applause as she shows off her killer dance moves on the stage.

A text overlay on the video reads, “Pov – You are going out with a bang.”

On being shared, the video has garnered more than one million views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “Thisss… You owned the saree, owned the stage, owned the song…aur kuch rehta hai kya (is there anything left)” and another comment read, “Omgggg…… you nailed it dude.” “This is what perfection looks like.”