Woman sets world record for having largest collection of spoons, 38,162 in numbers

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Guinness World Record uploads a video on Instagram as US woman sets world record for owning the largest collection of spoons, the counting of spoons is reportedly said to be 38,162 in numbers.

In the video people are seen counting the antique spoons to know how many spoons are actually there in the collection.

The woman who has collected these spoons is identified as 38,162 in numbers. She argued to collect spoons after she was once gifted a set of antique spoons by her grand-mother before she was going to leave for U.S. Army basic training. It is being said that she has driven over one million miles across the USA and abroad in search of spoons to add to the collection.

The museum, ‘@mississippispoongallery’ is opened for people to marvel at the incredible array of spoons from across the world. This collection also includes a “spoondelier” which is a hanging chandelier made of tableware.

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Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)