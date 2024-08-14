Woman serves 379 dishes to son-in-law in Andhra, Internet says Damadji Angana me Padhare!

The love a mother or a woman shows for her son-in-law is exceptional. Mothers-in-law often go the extra mile to show their love and care for their sons-in-law. A similar incident has come to the fore from Narasapuram in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, where a woman served 379 dishes to her son-in-law. The incident has garnered a lot of attention online.

The video has been shared on the social media platform Instagram jointly by @kus_dhar and @kusuma_rao. In the video, the family can be seen serving 379 different delicacies to greet the daughter and son-in-law, who have come home after marriage. Reportedly, all the dishes were prepared at home and served to the newlywed couple on a long table.

The video has been shared with a caption that read, “We had a very great west Godavari vindu bojanam for our first Sankranthi! For lunch, we had 379 items in total, like 40 flavoured rice, 20 roti chutneys, 40 curries, 40 fries, 90-100 sweets, 70 hot items, juices, drinks, and many more!! We are very lucky and pleased to have such people around us!”

After being shared, the video garnered over three million views, while, nearly 1.71 lakhs Instagram users have liked the video. The video has garnered a lot of reactions.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Wastage of food…. It will be useful if given to a needy one.”

Another person said, “The glutton, son in law is going to grab and swallow the whole lot … What a whaling occasion!”

A third user wrote, “PAMPERING YOUR SON IN LAW & LATER ON IN CASE IF YOU DONT TREAT HIM HE WILL START BEATING YOUR DAUGHTER.”

Another person commented, “Would the wife of the son in law get her legal rights in the inheritance?”

A fifth person said, “Bhagwan kare jis prakar yah table khane se Bhari Hui hai vaise hi aapke jivan khushiyon se bhara rahe great family.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Waste of food and a burden for girls parents.”