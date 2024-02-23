Woman rescue snake in rowdy way, Watch viral video

Snake rescue videos has become quite common on social media recently. One can find man rescuing big giant snakes to highly venomous snakes like cobra or king cobra over the internet. However, it is quite uncommon that a female is rescuing the creepy crawly. A video of such an incident is going viral over the internet, in which, a woman seen rescuing a long snake in a rowdy way.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user @saiba_19. In the viral video, the woman, identified as Saiba is seen rescuing a long Dhaman snake (Ptyas mucosa) in a rowdy way, while the video has a background music of “Dhadhang Dhang” song from Rowdy Rathore movie. The viral video has been accompanied with a caption that read “Snake rescue.” The clip has garnered over 60 million views, while, nearly 3 million Instagram users have liked the viral video.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Bhai ye khud hi jahar lag ahihai, inko jahat kya effect karega yrr. I want to be the snake.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Agar aisi saamp pakdne wali hogi toh sab apna gher per jaan mujhka saamp andar dalenge.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Ab toh naag bhi nagin ko dekh k fisal gayaah.” Another person wrote, “Bravest women in world.” A fifth person added, “Bas ye same reel Cobra ke saath anao please. Non-venomous prajatiyo ka pakad kar bechari ko sath reel bana apne aap ko Bear Grylls samajhna band karo.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “Rare footage of my crush with my ex.”

Earlier, six feet long python was found inside a car that was parked at a parking lot. The incident was reported from the parking lot of Bilaspur Railway station. The incident caused a chaotic scene at the spot. In a video that has been doing rounds on the internet shows a man pulling the python out of the wheel of the car. The video clearly showed the six feet long python stuck inside the car.