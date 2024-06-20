Woman prefers Helicopter ride in place of Uber, her comparison on X goes viral

A woman preferred Helicopter ride in place of Uber ride in New York. Her comparison on X platform has gone viral earning four million views so far.

The woman named Khushi Suri took to X platform and shared a post where she gave a comparison between the helicopter ride and uber ride. She captioned the post writing, “60 min uber or 5 min helicopter ride – literally a $30 difference.”

An employee at Kleiner Perkins, New York she was supposed to arrive at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens from Manhattan. She had two options. She could have preferred the one hour long Uber ride moving along the New York traffic or take up a 5 minute helicopter ride. Since the price difference was only 30 dollar, she decided to take the helicopter ride.

And the post also earned a number of interesting comments.

“my biggest regret is not doing this when i had the chance a couple years back”, commented a user.

“I heard the succession theme starts playing when you’re in the sky is that true ?”, asked another user.

“Still have to take the Uber to the Blade lounge though”, another user wrote.

Also read: Woman prefers Helicopter ride in place of Uber, her comparison on X goes viral