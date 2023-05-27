Woman plays soothing violin with ‘chenda melam’ at temple festival in Kerala, leaves Internet in awe

A clip of a woman playing a soothing tune on the violin has surfaced online and the Internet is lost in the melody. She was accompanied by what’s known as “chenda melam”, an orchestra with musicians playing percussion instruments at a temple festival in Kerala.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Sebi Matthew, the clip features a woman playing the violin in sync with the “chenda melam.”

Reportedly, the chenda-violin fusion was performed by the Aryakkara Brothers group during a temple festival in Kerala.

If you are a music lover, you will definitely hear it twice. The caption of the post was a red heart emoji and so was what the comments section was filled with.

Twitteratis flooded the comment section to praise the lady as well as all the musicians. One person wrote, “Love it. Tell us more about the song and the players. Made my morning!” and another comment read, “I like these innovations with traditional instruments to keep pace with evolution and not get lost due to it.”

A third user commented, “Really nice. how is violine’s music is so loud. All such performances, what I have seen is that chenda sound will be so loud that other music instrument will not be heard outside clearly.” A fourth person wrote, “I don’t know which song is that and don’t know the lyrics as well. But cannot stop myself watching this video again and again. ”