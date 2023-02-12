Woman performs kathak on ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’ song, netizens hooked

Social media is filled with an abundant number of content. We discover a variety of things as we scroll which includes music, drawing, financial-related information, and much more. However, among all of these, dance videos are the one thing that a lot of people enjoy viewing. Dance videos are usually fun to see and frequently go viral on social media. In light of it, a recent video of a woman dancing to a hit song has surfaced online.

The now-viral video opens up with a woman performing Kathak on a popular Bollywood track ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. In the footage, the lady can be seen vigorously performing on the stage as the audience applauds her.

The clip was shared by Anupriya Sharma on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Sorry ‘A’, I took it literally.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupriya Sharma (@anupriya._.sharma)

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Bro wow!! This is so graceful!!” Another commented, “DUDDDEEEEE THIS IS SO GREAT, your grace is impeccable.” A third comment read, “Your moves are so clear, and expressions are on point girl.”