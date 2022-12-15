Woman passenger who did not know she was pregnant, delivers baby on plane

A woman passenger who didn’t know she was pregnant delivers baby mid-flight last week after going to the bathroom with a stomach ache.

The new mother, Tamara, was taken by surprise on the KLM Royal Dutch flight, travelling from Guyaquil, Ecuador to Amsterdam, when she went to the bathroom and ended up giving birth.

Tamara was flying from Ecuador to her destination in Spain, with a layover at Schipol Airport outside Amsterdam.

“A few hours before landing in the Netherlands, she had a stomachache and she decided to go to the toilet. To her great surprise, after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands,” a hospital spokesperson told NL Times.

“Tamara had no idea she was pregnant and was quite taken aback by the event,” the spokesperson informed.

The airline spokesperson said that two doctors and a nurse from Austria were on the plane and were able to assist with the delivery and for which we were very grateful to them.

Tamara named her new-born baby Maximiliano, after one of the helpful passenger made sure that she had a safe delivery.

Tamara and her new baby were immediately rushed off to Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem Zuid hospital when the flight stopped for a layover in Amsterdam.

The hospital authorities said, both Tamara and Maximiliano are in good health.