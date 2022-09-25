Woman officiates marriage between husband and ex-lover, trio to live together

A woman in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh got her husband married to another girl in a traditional way. The ceremony was conducted in a temple. This has become a topic of discussion at Dakkili mandal in Tirupati. The man named Kalyan is a popular social media content creator who completed his degree and started making videos. He hails from Ambedkar Nagar of Dakkili.

He got to know a woman named Vimala from Kadapa. The couple started off as friends. Later, their relationship blossomed into love and soon they got married. The couple created many videos together and successfully attracted many netizens through their efforts.

While the couple were leading a happy life together in Ambedkar Nagar, a woman named Nitya Sree came to visit Kalyan a few days ago. Nitya Sree is also a famous content-creator from Visakhapatnam. Kalyan and Nitya Sree were earlier in a relationship. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, both of them broke up. There was no communication between the two.

One day, Nitya Sree went to meet her ex-lover and there she came to know that Kalyan is already married. Even after knowing that the man is married to someone else, the woman pleaded with folded hands and begged Vimala to let her marry Kalyan. Both Nitya Sree and Kalyan put forth the proposal of the three staying together under one roof.

After knowing her husband’s love for his ex-lover, Vimala agreed to their proposal and officiated their wedding with all the traditional rituals in a temple. The trio clicked a picture as well which has now gone viral on social media.