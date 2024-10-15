Woman narrowly escapes fatal water tank accident but continues to eat like nothing happened, WATCH

A shocking video of a water tank hitting a woman outside her home is spreading like wildfire across social media, stirring a huge public reaction. The video shows a woman got hit by a falling tank but escapes narrowly. This could have been a fatal accident but fortunately she survived.

As per the footage, the woman is seen eating something while walking towards her house. Within seconds, a large empty water tank comes crashing down on her. The footage also reveals two individuals quickly came to her assistance. The two man helped the woman to come out from the tank and together they confronted someone on the roof from where the tank had probably fallen.

But the hilarious part about the video was, the woman continued eating as if nothing happened. She seemed chill and unaffected by the near-fatal incident. The location of where the incident occurred still remains unidentified. Social media users are both frightened and impressed by the man’s swift reaction. A few made jokes about it.

The video was shared on social media on October 13 and got over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing.

Reacting to the video a user commented, “How it’s possible? Thinking,”

Another user commented, “She is incredibly lucky. It could have been fatal. I mean what were the odds that the tank fell where it fell and chose to fall in that angle without hurting her hair also,”

A third user jokingly wrote, “An apple a day keeps doctor away”

