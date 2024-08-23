Woman narrowly escapes death after jumping into tiger enclosure, Watch

In a frightening incident, a woman narrowly escaped death after she jumped into a Royal Bengal tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in New Jersey. In the video, now going viral over the internet, the woman can be seen poking the tiger nose and teasing it.

The video was originally shared by the Bridgeton Police Department on their social media account where the woman can be seen dangerously close to the big cat. Later, the department deleted the video but the clip ad already gone viral over the internet.

In the video, the woman, wearing a dark top and white shorts can be seen right next to the tiger. She could be seen trying to poke the big wild cat with her hand. Triggered with it, the big cat swatted and attempted to bite at the woman’s hand before she climbed back over the wooden barrier.

The post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @KeeleyFox29 also mentioned, “Do Not Climb Over The Fence’ at Fence at the Cohanzick Zoo in Cumberland County, Bridgeton Police hope the public can help them identify the woman who nearly got bit by one of the two 7-year-old, 500-pound tigers who live there.”

After going viral over the internet, the netizens have put forward their opinions in the comment section.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “It’s highly predictable that someone will jump that fense. The zoo will get sued if someone gets hurt. There should be no feasible way a visitor can come in physical contact with a Tiger.”

Another person said, “I bottle fed these tigers. If you know this idiot please ID her to police bc if she’d been hurt Reshi would most likely have suffered for it. She needs to be found & prosecuted.”

A third user wrote, “Shocking!! The person recording has not upgraded his phone since idk wen…”

Another person commented, “People like her are the reason that these animals sometimes have to be shot because idiots like her may have been killed by it.”

A fifth person said, “Didn’t a woman do the same thing at another zoo awhile back, maybe Bronx or Central Park?”

Another X user wrote, “Shame she didn’t get eaten. Natural selection. My next guess would be she’ll be calling a lawyer to sue the zoo.”

LOOK: Bridgeton Police want to identify this woman, who climbed over the tiger enclosure’s wooden fence at the Cohanzick Zoo “and began enticing the tiger, almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure.” 1/4 pic.twitter.com/DPRFi5xFg1 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) August 21, 2024