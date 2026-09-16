Woman lost 80 kg, then revealed what her transformation was really about

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What if losing weight wasn’t actually the biggest change?

British creator Emily Jones shared an emotional video from the night before her gastric bypass surgery, revealing that her transformation was deeply connected to grief, self-love and learning to live for herself.

In the emotional clip, Jones can be seen talking about her fears as she prepared for a major turning point in her life.

The video then cuts to a much more recent version of Jones, smiling and walking outdoors after her transformation.

Jones said she lost 75 kg following gastric bypass surgery and later lost additional weight after undergoing treatment for lipedema, bringing her overall weight loss to around 80 kg.

The video got over 100k views and more than 2k likes.

But what makes her story stand out is the message behind the numbers.

Jones stressed that her journey wasn’t about hating the person she was before. Instead, she described change as something that can come from self-love and taking care of yourself.

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Her story has resonated with viewers because it goes beyond a before-and-after transformation.

It is also about grief, fear, rebuilding confidence and eventually finding the courage to move forward.

Looking back at the frightened woman in the old video, Jones wrote that she wished she could give her younger self a hug and tell her that everything would be okay.

And perhaps that’s what makes the transformation so emotional: she didn’t just change how she looked — she says she changed how she saw herself.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Jones (@miss___jones)