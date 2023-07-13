Woman goes kiteboarding while wearing a saree; Watch viral video

There was no hiding the enthusiasm for wearing sarees. In the recent years, we have witnessed Indian women representing their homeland abroad while donning sarees. From power lifting events to skating, hula hooping, and marathons Indian ladies are capable of anything. The internet is currently in awe of someone kiteboarding while wearing a saree.

A video is currently blowing up on the internet wherein a scuba diving instructor can be seen kiteboarding in a saree. The now-viral video starts with the instructor attaching the kiteboard to her waist while wearing a yellow and red saree. As the video progresses, she can be seen onboard taking over waves in the ocean. All of this, while wearing a saree. The video was shared on Instagram by Pushpaneesh M and features scuba diving instructor, Padi and IKO Kite instructor Katya Saini.

The video was shot in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin and has gathered more than 9 million views on Instagran.

Kiteboarding is water sport performed in the sea. The sport requires the skills to maneuver the kite while going over and through a mixture of winds and waves. The video has left the internet absolutely stunned as they flooded the comment section in awe.

While one user wrote, ”When they say, women who wear saari can only cook”

Another user wrote, ”It’s for their satisfaction and no one else’s, we know what Indian women can do.

”You just revolutionised the sport,” wrote another user.

In 2020, influence Eshna Kutty shot up to fame after her video of hula hooping in a saree went viral and also led to the #SareeFlow trned on Twitter. In the video, Kutty can be seen grooving to the iconic song from Delhi 6, Genda Phool. The song was sung by Rekha Bhardawaj.