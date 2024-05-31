Woman Gives Birth on Moving Bus in Thrissur, WATCH viral video here

Thrissur: A woman gave birth to a child in a moving bus in Thrissur. After the delivery, both the newborn and the mother are said to be safe.

According to information, a 37-year-old woman travelling by bus from Angamaly to Thottilapalam on Wednesday felt labor pains when the bus reached the Peramangalam police station.

When KSRTC staff realized the woman was in pain, she was taken to the Amala hospital around 12.30 p.m. The bus staff also informed the hospital about this matter. At that time, the woman had reached the last stage of delivery. She then gave birth on the bus.

The mother and the baby were taken under observation by the doctor and nurse right away. Neither of them has any kind of health problem.

Dr. MJ Augustine Vinod shared the video of the incident on X and appreciated the decision of the driver, through which two lives were saved. The video has received over 136.5 K views and 4,180 likes.

People in the comments wrote things like, “The bus driver should be given an award. We need more such forward-thinking people in Kerala.” “Kudos to the driver and the medical team for saving precious lives,” and many others appreciated the bus staff and medical team.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: