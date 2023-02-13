Woman gets Masala Powder instead of Rs 12k Electric toothbrush from Amazon   

In the age of online shopping, every now and then there is an instance where a wrong product is received at the user’s end. However, there are instances where a user receives a surprisingly weird product and that instance is completely unexpected. Recently, a user receives multiple boxes of masala powder instead of receiving an electric toothbrush that she ordered from Amazon.

A Twitter user (@badassflowerbby) opened up about an instance where her mother received 4 boxes of MDH Chat Masala instead of receiving an Oral B Electric Toothbrush worth Rs 12,000. She took a screenshot of the delivery package and uploaded it on Twitter. She even took screenshots of complaints by other buyers. While explaining the incident she mentioned that while receiving the delivery box her mother found the package to be ‘suspiciously light’. As the lady opened the parcel before making the payment (as she ordered COD) she was surprised.

The Twitter user complained to Amazon about the fraudulent activity of the particular seller who has scammed multiple users.

“Dear (Amazon), why haven’t you removed a seller who’s been scamming buyers for over a year? My mom ordered an Oral-B electric toothbrush worth ₹12k, and received 4 boxes of MDH Chat Masala instead! Turns out seller MEPLTD has done this to dozens of customers since Jan 2022,” read the initial lines of her Twitter thread.

The incident was posted on Twitter on February 12 and received 47.4K views till the article was written.