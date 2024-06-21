Woman files divorce after discovering hubby’s ‘deleted messages’ to sex workers, man sues Apple

New Delhi: In an interesting case, a man in the UK has reportedly filed a case against Tech giant Apple after his wife filed a multi-millionaire divorce case after discovering his ‘deleted’ messages to sex workers.

The businessman from England has reportedly sued Apple after his wife found out “deleted” messages on their family iMac.

According to the man, the, which he believed were “deleted permanently” from his iPhone, led to his wife filing for divorce, reported The Times.

The man, who wanted his identity should remain anonymous, reportedly used iMessage to communicate with sex workers. Later, he used to delete the message/ evidence from his iPhone, believing that the messages were permanently deleted. However, the messages were still accessible on the iMac due to the synchronisation of the family’s devices with the same Apple ID.

The man reportedly claimed that Apple did not inform users that deleting a message on one device does not remove it from all linked devices.

The divorce by his wife cost the man over 5 million pounds, reported The Times. Hence, he is now suing Apple for 5 million pounds. Further, reportedly he is seeking to turn his lawsuit into a class-action suit for others who might have fallen victim in the same manner.