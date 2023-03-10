Woman does a cartwheel at her graduation ceremony, netizens impressed

The graduation ceremony is one of the big events in a student’s life. It is the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Excited students dress their best for the celebration and their families come to watch them get their degrees. While everyone is excited about completing college, some students express their emotions in a different way. Just like this Chinese student who couldn’t contain her happiness and proceeded to do a cartwheel before receiving her certificate.

According to the South China Morning Post, 24-year-old Chen Yining did the flip out of excitement and that she was surprised at the enormous response. Chen was there to receive her postgraduate degree in dance practice and performance.

Shared on Twitter by @tongbingxue, the video of Chen’s antic has gained a lot of attention online. The caption in the post read, “Chinese student Chen Yining in the UK, celebrating a graduation in Kung fu style, remembered by teachers and fellow graduates, and goes viral in China’s social media today.”

Chinese student Chen Yining陈奕宁in UK, celebrating graduation in Kung fu style, remembered by teachers and fellow graduates, and goes viral in China’s social media today. pic.twitter.com/zjrbo9V4Se — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) March 4, 2023

So far, the video has garnered more than 547k and tons of comments. Netizens were impressed by the girl and filled the comment section with their reactions. One person wrote, “Wow.. spectacular” and another comment read, “Nice she can do that but if the intent is to highlight how she’s Chinese by doing kung fu moves… lol”

A third comment read, “Another way of expressing happiness” and a fourth person said, “Good thing she was in the UK.”