Woman delivers newborn in car on way to hospital, video goes viral: WATCH

In a dramatic turn of events, a pregnant woman went into labor while sitting in the passenger seat of her family car, giving birth to 4.5kg (10lb) baby boy as her husband sped towards the birthing center. Approaching the hospital on their way, her waters burst, setting off alarm bells as her baby suddenly came due.

Under intense time pressure, the husband kept himself together while driving fast and safely. He comforted his wife through pangs of labor pains as delivery time neared. He simply unbuckled her seatbelt and helped get her ready for that totally unplanned birth.

The mother gave birth to their newborn son in the car, though uncertain, and his normal cry reassured both of the parents. The hospital staff took over to secure the mother and the baby at their arrival. Upon arrival, hospital staff swiftly assumed care, ensuring the mother and baby’s well-being.

The viral video recording of this bold moment earned the couple praises for patience, bravery, and teamwork in adversity. It was originally dated 2015 in America, as the video resurfaced today on social media.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Wow, delivering a 10 lb. baby in a car is incredible! The pain must have been intense, but what an amazing moment to bring new life into the world!”

Another user commented, “Seriously that was so much beautiful and divine moment.. A life arrived in a very smooth way. All hail to the mother and nature”

A third user wrote, “Salute to the bravery of the couple. I don’t know how that guy sounded so normal. I’d have freaked out and wouldn’t have been able to drive.”

