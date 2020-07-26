Ohio: The Covid-19 virus has infected numerous people and have also claimed several lives. While several countries have eased down restrictions. It is extremely important for people to adhere to Covid-19 safety norms in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

In a recent video we can see a woman on board the American Airlines bound for North Carolina from Ohio was asked to get off the plane. The reason was quite simple as she was not wearing mask which resulted in the flight crew asking her to deboard the aircraft.

According to Daily Mail, her co-passenger Jordan Slade took the video and posted it on social media site. He even shared she was argumentative from the gate. She demanded to be on board first and she also refused to wear a mask, she was on constant call and refused to comply with the crew when they asked her to switch off her phone.

As evident in the video, the woman picked up all her bags and started to walk away. When she left all her fellow passengers clapped and cheered.

Irritated at the passengers who cheered her deboarding, the woman said, You can clap all you want to which one of the passengers said, “Just leave. We have flights to get on”.

Masks have been made mandatory on all American Airlines flights to reduce the risk of the coronavirus transmission.

After it was posted on Instagram, the video went viral. The video garnered over 7 lakh views on the social media.