Woman dancing to the tunes of Sangeet and Kirtan leaves internet awestruck, watch hillarious video

We have got another viral video from the treasure trove of internet. A video of a woman mimicking several types of people’s behaviour at Sangeet or Kirtan has left the internet in splits. Everyone can relate to have seen these type of people at kirtans.

An Instagram user named @yaaraanchal shared the video in which the influencer was seen mimicking the different type of dancers we usually see at a sangeet or a kirtan celebration. What makes the video more interesting is that the influencer has given a quirky name to each type of dancer.

At the beginning of the video the influencer shows the dance of a “low-effort chutki maker”, who was shown snapping her fingers while dancing on random moves. The video then shifts to the “thumkeshwari” move, which is a favourite for lot of woman/aunties at sangeets.

Then comes “the bender” dancer someone who unknowingly ends up bending backwards while flailing their hands. The fourth type is “the bold bahu,”showing how a quite/shy woman simply loses herself in dancing forgetting her earlier hesitation. The last is the “OG Beyblade” the one who does nothing but twirl like their life depends on it.

The clip is shared with the caption, “Comment down your favourite,” asking the netizens to name their favourite dance.

The post has amassed more than 675,000 likes and a whopping 16.5 million views on the platform.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AT (@yaaraanchal)

Meanwhile, the amused internet users have expressed their opinion and shared their experience in the comment section.

One user reminded that she forget to put the “aunty gets possessed by mata part” and commented, “Ek aunty ko mata bhi to aa jati h vo part rh gya.”

Another user said, “OG beyblade crashing into another wedding with that dance.”

A third user shared, “Ye meri chachi, tayi kaha se aagyi yahan (Where did my chachi and tai aunts come from here).” A fourth user shared, “Can confirm all these aunties exist and somehow they all unite at every event.”