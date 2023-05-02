Woman dancing to Punjabi song in Delhi Metro goes viral, Netizens unhappy

Advertisement

Several videos from the Delhi Metro have already surfaced online, and the count keeps increasing. Many of them often make it to the headlines, and people are quite irritated with the antics these commuters have been making on the train. Now, yet another such clip is going around on the Internet, and it shows a woman dancing to Punjabi song.

The short clip shared on Instagram by ‘itz__officialroy,’ shows the user dancing to the Punjabi song Shape sung by Kaka on Delhi Metro. “Yes I know this is not allowed but I just did this, the first time in Delhi Metro,” she wrote in the caption.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by self taught✨🤌 (@itz__officialroy)

So far, the clip has garnered more than 2.1 million views and tons of comments. While some enjoyed her performance, many disliked her dancing in public. Many were also quick to point out how Delhi Metro regularly shares advisory posts to inform passengers not to disturb others during their journey.

Some netizens also tagged the official Instagram account of DMRC and asked them to take the necessary steps regarding such actions.