Woman dances to khwab dekhe at college function; stuns netizens

There are numerous events where one can showcase their talent in front of hundreds of people, such as an auditorium performance or a school talent show. Every performance has something special to offer and can perhaps leave you with a lasting memory. In light of it, a video of a woman grooving to a popular track has gone viral in the social media.

The footage showcases a woman with a yellow sari standing on a red carpet. In the video she can be seen performing energetically on the song Khwab Dekhe by Monali Thakur, Neeraj Shridhar, and Pritam Chakraborty at her college’s ethnic day. Many people around her can also be heard cheering and clapping for her.

The clip was shared by a Instagram user named @Adheena Sudheesh with a caption,” College ethnic day.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adheena Sudheesh💃 (@a_s_dancer_)

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Omg, I am speechless.” Another commented, “What a stunning performance.” A third comment read, “This is so good. So clean and sharp!!!! Too good.” A fourth wrote, “How she can dance in saree and those moves, and she is soo comfortable in that saree and dancing soo confidently. Just fire.”