Woman Constable Saves Passenger From Being Run Over By Train, Video Goes Viral

By WCE 4
Image Credit: Ministry of [email protected]

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear uniforms. In an unbelievable yet true incident an alert cop saved the passenger from getting run over by train.

This incident took place in Lucknow railway station of Uttar Pradesh on February 23, 2021. A lady constable acted swiftly and saved a passenger from fatal injury. This incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the station.

The Ministry of Railways shared the video on twitter and then it went viral. The video was shared with the caption, “At Lucknow station, a woman passenger fell while attempting to board a moving train, she was then rescued safely by the quick action taken by a vigilant constable Vinita Kumari, who was on duty at that time. You are requested not to attempt to climb a moving train, it can be fatal to your life.”

After being shared, the video has garnered over 70,000 views, 3906 likes and 702 retweets. Twitter users lauded the woman constable’s action for her selfless and brave action.

