Woman catches snake with bare hands: Watch viral video

By WCE 5
Woman catches snake with bare hands
Photo: Youtube

Although it seems unbelievable, a woman was recently seen catching a large snake merely with her hands. As we all know it is a very dangerous affair to catch a snake with bare hands. So, definitely the lady is a courageous one. As per reports, the video is from Vietnam.

Reportedly, the woman was trying to catch the large snake when some onlookers recorded the incident in their mobile phones. Later, the same was uploaded to internet and went viral.

As we can see in the video, the woman is trying to catch and overpower the huge snake which is squirming and trying its best to fight the woman. Yet, the woman has got hold of it.

The woman has been seen wearing a mask and a helmet and thus her face is not visible. Yet, it is certain that she was completely without any gear for protection. She caught the large snake and walked away on the road while the snake coils around her body.

Watch the video here:

(Video courtesy: ViralHog)

You might also like
Offbeat

Watch: Pilot’s sweet surprise for his parents melts hearts

Offbeat

Watch: Korean Woman Teaches Hindi To Her Son In Adorable Video

Offbeat

‘Saap ko dekhu ya ladki ko’, comments netizen for this viral snake video: Watch

Offbeat

Friends present such gift seeing which bride & groom get very shy and laugh…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.