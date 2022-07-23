Woman catches snake with bare hands: Watch viral video

Although it seems unbelievable, a woman was recently seen catching a large snake merely with her hands. As we all know it is a very dangerous affair to catch a snake with bare hands. So, definitely the lady is a courageous one. As per reports, the video is from Vietnam.

Reportedly, the woman was trying to catch the large snake when some onlookers recorded the incident in their mobile phones. Later, the same was uploaded to internet and went viral.

As we can see in the video, the woman is trying to catch and overpower the huge snake which is squirming and trying its best to fight the woman. Yet, the woman has got hold of it.

The woman has been seen wearing a mask and a helmet and thus her face is not visible. Yet, it is certain that she was completely without any gear for protection. She caught the large snake and walked away on the road while the snake coils around her body.

Watch the video here:

(Video courtesy: ViralHog)