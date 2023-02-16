Woman catches daughter romancing with boyfriend on terrace: Watch viral video

Woman catches daughter romancing with her boyfriend on the terrace of their house on the Valentine’s Day has gone viral on social media lately.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day lovebirds found their ways to celebrate the day their own way. And this couple chose to romance on the terrace. However, it did not go well with them as they were caught red-handed and beaten with slipper.

As we can see in the video, a woman is catching a young girl on the terrace. While the girl is standing there she searches for someone else and within a few seconds catches and drags a boy. She then takes out her slipper and beats the boy till he flees from the scene. Then the woman comes again near the girl (who is reportedly her daughter) and also beats her with her footwear, still she believes that the couple got a lesson.

Meanwhile we can hear clearly in the video, which seems that the person who is recording the incident is speaking, that he is guiding the woman finding the boy. He is also going on encouraging her to catch her daughter and the boy. We are not clear whether the voice is of the person who has actually recorded the video or it has been added later. Since there is a loud background music is also there in the clip, it seems the video has also been doctored.

Posted by user Shubh to Twitter the video has so far earned 1.4 million views after being shared on Twitter merely two days before on the Valentine’s Day. The post was captioned as, “aunty ji ne beti ke valentine’s day plan par paani fer diya.”

Watch the video here:

aunty ji ne beti ke valentine’s day plan par paani fer diya pic.twitter.com/QLcqLYi528 — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) February 14, 2023

Besides, the post has earned a number of interesting comments. A user commented, “Aunty ji ne ab jaldi shadi kara deni hai…:P.”

Another user wrote, “The one who shot this video must be very happy now.” Yet another user commented, “Maaja aaya.” And another Twitter wrote, “Sooooo satisfying to watch.”

Yet another user wrote, “this makes me feel better about my singlism.” And another user wrote, “Acha kiya aunty police nahi bulaya…”

And another user shared a small clip in response to the video and captioned it as, “His single friend who informed aunty:”