Woman asks if 40 LPA salary enough in India, gets mixed reactions on Twitter

A woman recently put a query on Twitter whether 40 LPA (Lakh per annum) salary package is enough for a 23 year old in India? And her post received mixed reactions. While some netizens took it as an innocent query some others felt it like a calculated jibe. And they put their reactions accordingly.

Deepali Sharma took to Twitter on June 4 and posted her query about the salary package. She wrote, “Is 40-LPA salary good enough for a 23-year-old in India?” The post has already garnered as many as 1.1 Million views so far.

Interestingly, the post earned interesting reactions. A user wrote, “Mumbai mein nahi iidhar 70 LPA lagega.”

Another Twitter user commented, “You need at least 80- LPA.” And yet another user wrote, “quora questions on twitter.”

Another user commented, “Aapki shql to nhi lg rhi 40lpa wali.” And another user criticized and wrote, “Didi thodi sharam bhi krlo.”

And another user thought it a way to disclose your salary. He commented, “Amazing way to disclose your own salary.. wow.”

Another user wanted that the said account from where it was posted should be banned. He commented, “Is permanent ban good enough for you from twitter.” And another user wrote, “Kisko mil rhi itni salary iss age me?”